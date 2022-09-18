Best game since the wildcat debut

I hear you. If wildcat wasnt against Pats, I'd rate it lower. Belichik tears are valuable thoPeople really rank the wildcat game that high? I guess it led to a good season for once, and it's always fun to crush the Patriots, but you know that was a game where we had kind of a gimmick that they just weren't ready for and ran it all game. It's a lot more fun to me seeing the team on their *** but pick it up not because of some smoke and mirrors stuff, but just because they lined up against the opponent and outmanned him at the end of a game.
I saw a commercial this morning, which was by a betting site, and they used X's and O's, along with the play-by-play from the game.What about Miami Miracle
But Brady wasn't even in that game, I think it was Cassell's second career start (and second since HS!), and besides the Ravens the Pats were the only team to beat us through like the entire second half of that season. It really feels like we got lucky in that game considering all the circumstances.I hear you. If wildcat wasnt against Pats, I'd rate it lower. Belichik tears are valuable tho
You can pull that kind of play calling when you have talent to work with. I'm so excited.
I hate Belichik and Brady. And Kraft. Hate them all.But Brady wasn't even in that game, I think it was Cassell's second career start (and second since HS!), and besides the Ravens the Pats were the only team to beat us through like the entire second half of that season. It really feels like we got lucky in that game considering all the circumstances.
It wasn't even my favorite wildcat game - that would be the Jets game in Henne's second start where we were running the 2.0. In that game we were the underdog facing a team at full-strength that, along with their young QB, were in the process of being anointed. And we won a hard-fought game that went down to the wire, where the opponent had an idea of what we were going to do, we just did it well enough that they couldn't stop.
I hear ya. But I'm sure I could name 5 or more wins against the Patriots that were more entertaining than that one - 2004 orange uni comeback, Chad Henne's 22-21 win, the game that Michael Thomas sealed with an end zone pick, the Miami Miracle, Fitz's defeat of them in 2019, etc.I hate Belichik and Brady. And Kraft. Hate them all.
I absolutely do. It was coming off of a 1-15 season, the Patriots were 18-1, and we were on the road. The thought of us going into their home and absolutely demolishing them was unheard of. And (at the time) it felt like a great vindication who thought we shouldn't have drafted Ronnie. It was just a perfect day, one of a very few we've had as fans this centuryPeople really rank the wildcat game that high? I guess it led to a good season for once, and it's always fun to crush the Patriots, but you know that was a game where we had kind of a gimmick that they just weren't ready for and ran it all game. It's a lot more fun to me seeing the team on their *** but pick it up not because of some smoke and mirrors stuff, but just because they lined up against the opponent and outmanned him at the end of a game.