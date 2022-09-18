Best game since the wildcat debut

But Brady wasn't even in that game, I think it was Cassell's second career start (and second since HS!), and besides the Ravens the Pats were the only team to beat us through like the entire second half of that season. It really feels like we got lucky in that game considering all the circumstances.



It wasn't even my favorite wildcat game - that would be the Jets game in Henne's second start where we were running the 2.0. In that game we were the underdog facing a team at full-strength that, along with their young QB, were in the process of being anointed. And we won a hard-fought game that went down to the wire, where the opponent had an idea of what we were going to do, we just did it well enough that they couldn't stop.