Best Games By a Fins QB Ever?

I'm sure no one will rush to say Tua's game today was, but statistically, it's up there. If not this game, which one? The one where Marino threw for 6 TD's was a loss. Griese did it but only had 28 attempts that day
Marino had the Marks brothers but that's not the real issue. Pass defense is basically illegal in the NFL today, in Marino's era it was hard for a receiver to even get off the line or God forbid consider going over the middle.Arguably sure. But sidebar for a sec, could you imagine a Marino in his prime with Waddle and Hill?
I went on the Ravens fan forum to read what their fans were sayings. They were praising Jackson for his play but several of them stated that Tua isn’t that good but he has Hill and Waddle. I guess they aren’t bright enough to understand that it takes a QB to pass the ball to those two WR’s and they don’t throw it to themselves.It was alright. Take away the scores that didn’t count because Tua underthrew him or anything that waddle and hill caught don’t count or so I’ve heard and it wasn’t very good.