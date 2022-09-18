 Best Games By a Fins QB Ever? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Best Games By a Fins QB Ever?

ForksPhin

ForksPhin

I remember Marino’s first game back from the Achilles injury was pretty special. It wasn’t a comeback, but it was a back-and-forth high scoring game against the Pats.

Also, the opener in 1984 against the Skins. Again, a Marino masterpiece.

The spike game against the Jets? Huge late comeback.
 
royalshank

royalshank

Off of the top of my head it’s easily a top 10 performance. Even adjusting for eras. It’s the comeback aspect of it that made it so special and incredible. Suck it Ravens
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

Probably the best second half ever. Definitely up there when ranking quarterback games for Miami, especially with the incredible comeback.

Baltimore knew Miami had to pass to get back in it and still Tua and the offense made it happen.
 
R

Rockchalk

Despacio said:
Arguably sure. But sidebar for a sec, could you imagine a Marino in his prime with Waddle and Hill? 🤤
Marino had the Marks brothers but that's not the real issue. Pass defense is basically illegal in the NFL today, in Marino's era it was hard for a receiver to even get off the line or God forbid consider going over the middle.
 
VBCheeseGrater

VBCheeseGrater

It was special no doubt. Not sure I expected the coming out party for the O so soon even. ballin!!

As a game and entertainment, it was up there. Glad I got to enjoy with the Mrs., a memorable time watching together what might be called "The Exorcism"
 
1

1972forever

MARINO1384 said:
It was alright. Take away the scores that didn’t count because Tua underthrew him or anything that waddle and hill caught don’t count or so I’ve heard and it wasn’t very good.
I went on the Ravens fan forum to read what their fans were sayings. They were praising Jackson for his play but several of them stated that Tua isn’t that good but he has Hill and Waddle. I guess they aren’t bright enough to understand that it takes a QB to pass the ball to those two WR’s and they don’t throw it to themselves.
 
