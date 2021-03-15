 Best NFL free agent signing of all time?! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Best NFL free agent signing of all time?!

Who is the best free agent signing of all time? In the nfl, of course..

  • REGGIE WHITE- TO THE PACKERS

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Tom Brady- to the Bucs

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Field (name your choice, If you like!)

    Votes: 2 66.7%
  • Total voters
    3
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
244
Reaction score
137
Age
33
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
Who do you think it is? One of these two or ‘the field’?!
 

Attachments

  • D296BB84-36C9-4D7D-81D6-904EA9AF7862.jpeg
    D296BB84-36C9-4D7D-81D6-904EA9AF7862.jpeg
    44.1 KB · Views: 0
  • 0AC258B2-875C-4FD6-9726-2491BBFAC577.jpeg
    0AC258B2-875C-4FD6-9726-2491BBFAC577.jpeg
    77.6 KB · Views: 0
Blake the great

Blake the great

Club Member
Joined
Jan 26, 2011
Messages
2,993
Reaction score
1,831
how did you forget Peyton freakin Manning?!?!

and majority on here were AGAINST signing Peyton Manning. Still blows my mind.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
38,768
Reaction score
54,665
Location
Kissimmee,FL
None of the top 10 belong to the Dolphins.....:(
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
244
Reaction score
137
Age
33
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
Blake the great said:
how did you forget Peyton freakin Manning?!?!

and majority on here were AGAINST signing Peyton Manning. Still blows my mind.
Click to expand...
He had a few good seasons and won a championship during his worst when he had has worst arms And season perhaps ever..I don’t see that as a super signing..championship yes..but he wasn’t a main reason for it, if you ask me.

that super team they had when he threw for 55 tdS and over 5,500 yards? Blow out by the Seahawks in the super bowl..

Brady was still balling at 43 and he went 1/1 in first year to win the Super Bowl and brought with him more players than his own Gm or coach could have..so yeah..no comparison for me
 
Blake the great

Blake the great

Club Member
Joined
Jan 26, 2011
Messages
2,993
Reaction score
1,831
Phinsince92 said:
DREW BREES BY A MILE!!!

Not even close IMO when you consider the longevity and how irrelevant the saints were before he arrived there.
Click to expand...

I would agree, but Peyton Manning and Tom Brady are close 2nd. those guys are legends and were seen as QB's who would never leave the teams that drafted them.
 
Gatorboy999120

Gatorboy999120

Scout Team
Joined
Mar 8, 2021
Messages
244
Reaction score
137
Age
33
Location
Boca Raton, Florida
Phinsince92 said:
DREW BREES BY A MILE!!!

Not even close IMO when you consider the longevity and how irrelevant the saints were before he arrived there.
Click to expand...
Drew brees is a good one.

just one super bowl but yea, hof career as a free agent..15 years or so..but unique case seeing as how he was so young then..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom