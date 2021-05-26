 Best response when you read a comment on social media of somebody badmouthing the Dolphins | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Best response when you read a comment on social media of somebody badmouthing the Dolphins

andyahs

andyahs

Bahamian Redneck
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jul 10, 2005
Messages
12,807
Reaction score
13,623
Location
Bahamas
People bad mouth the Dolphins on this site...... a Dolphin forum.
 
mnphinfan

mnphinfan

Lifelong Fin Fan
Club Member
Joined
Feb 19, 2008
Messages
3,910
Reaction score
598
Location
Mahtomedi MN
GBpackers10 said:
I think he isn’t coming back. It isn’t looking good.
Click to expand...

I think he wants to play for Green Bay. I think he just wants them to commit to winning a SB instead of always building for the future. The interview with Kenny Mayne where he thanks the coaches, fans and the city but leaves out the top brass was very telling IMO.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
41,015
Reaction score
62,418
Location
Kissimmee,FL
Who cares what anybody says good or bad. They still have to go out on the field and play the games.
 
G

GBpackers10

Club Member
Joined
Sep 22, 2010
Messages
866
Reaction score
1,222
mnphinfan said:
I think he wants to play for Green Bay. I think he just wants them to commit to winning a SB instead of always building for the future. The interview with Kenny Mayne where he thanks the coaches, fans and the city but leaves out the top brass was very telling IMO.
Click to expand...
When was this interview?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom