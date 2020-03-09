Best Type of RB for the Spread and who to draft

Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
1,438
Reaction score
545
Age
52
Location
East Petersburg, PA
With Chan's new offense coming in, what do you think is the best fit as far as a RB type for this O?
Do we want a thunder/lightning big back/slasher back type or duo, or is it best suited for smaller or bigger backs?
I remember when Chan was here in 2000-2001 we had big Lamar Smith and the smaller Travis Minor.
Is this pretty much the same recipe now?
Who is a smaller, later round back that would fit well? I know the early round backs pretty well, but was wondering if we double up who would be a good choice on Day 3.
Thanks all
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
1,059
Reaction score
1,296
Not sure who but they have to be a great pass blocker, with 4 and 5 wide there will be 5 man protection or 1 RB in to help. So better be able to body people up and buy the QB time.

So maybe...

Akers or Perine. Akers is a better blocker but Perine is a better receiver and doesn't have the ball security issues. There is strength there for him to become a better blocker.
 
Last edited:
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
4,796
Reaction score
7,247
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
I know it has been widely assumed that Gailey will implement the spread.

I'm not so sure that will be the case, entirely.

While I have no doubt there will be packages using the spread concepts, as a coordinator, Chan has run a variety of different systems.

I expect Flo's philosophy of being able to attack in "multiple" ways to continue.

Thae fact that CG has, indeed run several different systems in his career may be one of the reasons he is here.
 
dagger151

dagger151

J-E-T-S $uck - $uck - $uck
Joined
Mar 16, 2008
Messages
420
Reaction score
17
Location
Denver, CO
id welcome back Drake in a second, but I like Perine as a pass catcher and a good RAC.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom