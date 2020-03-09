Best Type of RB for the Spread and who to draft

With Chan's new offense coming in, what do you think is the best fit as far as a RB type for this O?

Do we want a thunder/lightning big back/slasher back type or duo, or is it best suited for smaller or bigger backs?

I remember when Chan was here in 2000-2001 we had big Lamar Smith and the smaller Travis Minor.

Is this pretty much the same recipe now?

Who is a smaller, later round back that would fit well? I know the early round backs pretty well, but was wondering if we double up who would be a good choice on Day 3.

Thanks all