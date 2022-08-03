Best Values @ RB in Fantasy Draft

Etienne is ranked #20 and Mitchell at #22. I really like both top young talents who will get a ton of touches. If healthy I see both with top ten finishes.



Rookies Walker @ #36 and Cook @ 38 are both in very good positions and I see them with finishes around top twenty.



Good gambles are rookies Pierce @ #50 and Allgier @ #54. Both are on very needy teams and could take over #1's for their teams. VG investments for Keepers.