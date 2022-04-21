 Best way to watch Dolphins games next season | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Best way to watch Dolphins games next season

Durango2020

Durango2020

Hi folks, I don't live in Florida so can't watch games on local channels.
Wanted to know what's the best way to watch Dolphins games since it seems various networks own different games (Sunday night, Thursday night...etc.)

Any thoughts?
 
Honestly the most convenient and legal way would be DIRECTV if you are allowed and able to get a satellite signal. They are still offering discounted rates for new customers on higher packages that include NFL network and free NFL Sunday Ticket for the first year that allow you to watch every out of market Dolphins games on Sundays.
 
El Calebra

El Calebra

I have been buying Sunday Ticket since its inception. Last season they gave it to me for free. The year before I streamed the games. I hope the streaming works again as I did not use it last year. I highly doubt I get free Sunday Ticket again?
If you want a seamless easy watching experience I suggest you start saving for Sunday Ticket. Its not cheap. But you do get every game and all you have to do is turn on your TV and tune to channels 700 and up.
 
