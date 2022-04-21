Best way to watch Dolphins games next season

I have been buying Sunday Ticket since its inception. Last season they gave it to me for free. The year before I streamed the games. I hope the streaming works again as I did not use it last year. I highly doubt I get free Sunday Ticket again?

If you want a seamless easy watching experience I suggest you start saving for Sunday Ticket. Its not cheap. But you do get every game and all you have to do is turn on your TV and tune to channels 700 and up.