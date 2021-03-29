Better Record in 2021 Miami or San Francisco?

A lot has been made about Grier trading Miami's 2022 #1 pick instead of the one obtained from San Francisco to move back up with Philadelphia.



Grier was essentially betting on the Dolphins, or Philadelphia was betting on the 49ers. Who knows how the trade went down.



I actually think Miami could end up having a better record than San Francisco, although I think it will be close.



My thinking starts with the quarterback position. Anyway you slice it, SF starts the season with the worst quarterback in the NFC West. Seattle has Wilson, Arizona has Murray and the Rams upgraded with Stafford. Jimmy G isn't in that category and a rookie figures to go through growing pains if the 49ers go that route.



I think Shanahan is a good coach, but it was the defense and running game that got the 49ers to the super bowl two years ago. They could miss Saleh, who now becomes the head coach of the Jets.



As to Miami, Tua had his struggles as a rookie but even with those up and downs, he outplayed Newton and Darnold. In other words, he was the second best quarterback in his division.



Tua only figures to get better going into year two and Miami is positioned to get talent around him.



Both the NFC West and the AFC East are tough divisions. New England could rebound. The Bills made it to the AFC Championship last year.



In the West, the Rams, Seattle and Arizona all have legitimate playoff aspirations. The 49ers could be in the mix as well.