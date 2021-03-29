 Better Record in 2021 Miami or San Francisco? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Better Record in 2021 Miami or San Francisco?

SF Dolphin Fan

A lot has been made about Grier trading Miami's 2022 #1 pick instead of the one obtained from San Francisco to move back up with Philadelphia.

Grier was essentially betting on the Dolphins, or Philadelphia was betting on the 49ers. Who knows how the trade went down.

I actually think Miami could end up having a better record than San Francisco, although I think it will be close.

My thinking starts with the quarterback position. Anyway you slice it, SF starts the season with the worst quarterback in the NFC West. Seattle has Wilson, Arizona has Murray and the Rams upgraded with Stafford. Jimmy G isn't in that category and a rookie figures to go through growing pains if the 49ers go that route.

I think Shanahan is a good coach, but it was the defense and running game that got the 49ers to the super bowl two years ago. They could miss Saleh, who now becomes the head coach of the Jets.

As to Miami, Tua had his struggles as a rookie but even with those up and downs, he outplayed Newton and Darnold. In other words, he was the second best quarterback in his division.

Tua only figures to get better going into year two and Miami is positioned to get talent around him.

Both the NFC West and the AFC East are tough divisions. New England could rebound. The Bills made it to the AFC Championship last year.

In the West, the Rams, Seattle and Arizona all have legitimate playoff aspirations. The 49ers could be in the mix as well.
 
DannyMcCoy

It could have been Philadelphia that required miamis pick and not sf. I think sf has an easier division and they made the super bowl 2 years ago.
 
Gsmack_42

Gsmack_42

Is Jimmy G going to be there and heathy all year? If not the rookie better be good. I see them being tied with Arizona for third in that division. Us I have to se the draft to see what we get.
 
dolfan91

dolfan91

Injuries really hurt San Francisco in 2020. But now they are facing a new predicament, with losing Saleh and an offensive asst to the New York Jets. It could hurt San Francisco more then anyone could anticipate? I think the 49ers will be about what they were in 2020 when they finished with the 12th pick.
 
mnphinfan

mnphinfan

Most people are talking about this aspect of the trade but I think the Fins have an easier schedule the the 49ers.

Look at our division games. Theirs is definitely tougher.

For the AFC division matchup they play the AFCS. For our AFC division matchup we also play the AFCS. This, unless major injuries occur is a wash.

For the NFC matchup they play the NFCN and the Fins play the NFCS. This, unless major injuries occur is definitely a tougher schedule for the 49ers.

Their NFC out of division games are Philly and Atl. Our out of Divsion AFC games are Baltimore and the Raiders. The Fins have 1 much tougher game.

Right now, if Jimmy G struggles and they insert a Rookie QB early I could easily see the 49ers having a worse record than the Fins.
 
ugadolfan

ugadolfan

Another part of this discussion- while the 9ers d line may be the best d line in the nfl when bosa returns, I don’t think their secondary improved at all from the group that made our WRs look unstoppable. All the pressure in the world won’t matter if opposing QBs can play pitch and catch all game
 
FinPhan54

FinPhan54

San Fran has a lot going against them -

- QB Drama as their in that transition year from Jimmy to Rookie

- A ton of players coming back from injuries

- Losing Saleh

- Arizona and LAR both got significantly better
 
SCOTTY

SCOTTY

San Francisco will be a top 10 pick next year.
Grier to transend the GM status.
 
XxJustinxX

XxJustinxX

The biggest thing for me is Grier bet on THIS team. Trading our pick should send a message of confidence throughout that we believe from top to bottom in the direction we're heading and that we WILL improve.
 
