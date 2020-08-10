Big 10, TapOut?

Birdmond said: I’m hearing Ohio State , Michigan, Nebraska and Iowa are trying to join the Big 12. Click to expand...

Hopefully the Big 12, ACC, and the SEC follow suit and close down their fall sports. It makes far more sense to wait until the spring of 2021 to try and play the season instead of this fall while Covid19 is still spreading throughout the country and there is no vaccine.I would much rather have a season in which teams from around the country compete against one another instead of a season in where some conferences try to play and other conferences are smart enough to close it down for now.