Big 10, TapOut?

Bumpus

Bumpus

DisturbedShifty

DisturbedShifty

Bumpus said:
Big Ten presidents move to verge of not playing college football this fall due to coronavirus concerns — USA TODAY

Big Ten presidents would be following the Mid-American conference as the second FBS league to cancel football in the fall. Other majors are deciding.
Sounds like tomorrow’s gonna be the start of the ripple taking down fall football this year.
Well the NCAA already canceled all of Division II and III football. Though it seems some places, like thr RMAC here in Pueblo, are opting to just push fall sports into spring. We will see how it goes.
 
1972forever

Birdmond said:
I’m hearing Ohio State , Michigan, Nebraska and Iowa are trying to join the Big 12.
Hopefully the Big 12, ACC, and the SEC follow suit and close down their fall sports. It makes far more sense to wait until the spring of 2021 to try and play the season instead of this fall while Covid19 is still spreading throughout the country and there is no vaccine.

I would much rather have a season in which teams from around the country compete against one another instead of a season in where some conferences try to play and other conferences are smart enough to close it down for now.
 
Namor

Namor

1972forever said:
Hopefully the Big 12, ACC, and the SEC follow suit and close down their fall sports. It makes far more sense to wait until the spring of 2021 to try and play the season instead of this fall while Covid19 is still spreading throughout the country and there is no vaccine.

I would much rather have a season in which teams from around the country compete against one another instead of a season in where some conferences try to play and other conferences are smart enough to close it down for now.
Your silly if you think they will play in the spring...not happening!!! and turn around for a fall season??? ..Think about it..
 
ONole1

ONole1

1972forever said:
Hopefully the Big 12, ACC, and the SEC follow suit and close down their fall sports. It makes far more sense to wait until the spring of 2021 to try and play the season instead of this fall while Covid19 is still spreading throughout the country and there is no vaccine.

I would much rather have a season in which teams from around the country compete against one another instead of a season in where some conferences try to play and other conferences are smart enough to close it down for now.
Unless they planning on making football a spring sport then playing it then makes no sense either. If they play an abbreviated season in the spring then the players lose a year eligibility for playing maybe 6 games? They they try and come back to play in the fall of 2021? All they are doing by saying possibly playing in the spring is trying to give the fans optimism, but I am pretty sure they know they wont be playing in the spring.
 
