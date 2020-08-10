Big 10, TapOut?

Bumpus
Looks at bottle ... *sigh*
Big Ten presidents move to verge of not playing college football this fall due to coronavirus concerns — USA TODAY
Big Ten presidents would be following the Mid-American conference as the second FBS league to cancel football in the fall. Other majors are deciding.
apple.news
Sounds like tomorrow’s gonna be the start of the ripple taking down fall football this year.