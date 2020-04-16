Jssanto
The Draft Network has updated their big board. In order;
1. Chase Young
2. Jeff Okudah
3. Isaiah Simmons
4. Joe Burrow
5. Jedrick Wills
6. Tua
7. Wirfs.
Several points I found interesting;
Burrow ranked 4. Picking him first may be reasonable based on the value of the position.
Best OT is felt to be Wills
Tua over Hebert
BTW, Love was 21 and Herbert 23.
