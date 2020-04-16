Big Board

Jssanto

Jssanto

Active Roster
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
670
Reaction score
416
The Draft Network has updated their big board. In order;
1. Chase Young
2. Jeff Okudah
3. Isaiah Simmons
4. Joe Burrow
5. Jedrick Wills
6. Tua
7. Wirfs.
Several points I found interesting;
Burrow ranked 4. Picking him first may be reasonable based on the value of the position.
Best OT is felt to be Wills
Tua over Hebert
BTW, Love was 21 and Herbert 23.
 
Travis34

Travis34

chea
Moderator
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Aug 6, 2008
Messages
15,860
Reaction score
5,173
Location
Churubusco, Indiana
Jssanto said:
The Draft Network has updated their big board. In order;
1. Chase Young
2. Jeff Okudah
3. Isaiah Simmons
4. Joe Burrow
5. Jedrick Wills
6. Tua
7. Wirfs.
Several points I found interesting;
Burrow ranked 4. Picking him first may be reasonable based on the value of the position.
Best OT is felt to be Wills
Tua over Hebert
BTW, Love was 21 and Herbert 23.
Click to expand...
Picking a LB over a QB isn’t the right value. Simmons is a huge talent but it’s just not the right move

Also consider all of these rankings and boards are just different opinions. Doesn’t mean THAT much truly
 
dagger151

dagger151

J-E-T-S $uck - $uck - $uck
Joined
Mar 16, 2008
Messages
516
Reaction score
131
Location
Denver, CO
Simmons is the QB of the defense! Special player, freak athlete and plays a variety of roles. I understand the need for a QB, but Simmons is for real, not injury prone, and not going to cost picks to acquire him. I hope we dont pull a 2012 and put the need for QB above all else and settle for an average QB with hype or an injury prone one who shows all the things you want but may never play a full season.
 
Jssanto

Jssanto

Active Roster
Joined
May 10, 2014
Messages
670
Reaction score
416
I would also add we know that board’s may not pan out.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
6,652
Reaction score
4,970
Mach2 said:
Exactly why BPA is not the end all/be all some purport.

It's hugely relevant, but not always the way to go.
Click to expand...
And keep in mind BPA isn't A standard. This thread proves it. There are no? player rankings that have the same players ranked in the same place in the top 10, much less 7 rounds. 32 teams will have 32 different boards. Yet, some will complain Miami didn't take BPA and COULD HAVE had . . ., as if there is only ONE board. No one can complain of any team's pick until they know that team's board. Getting the board wrong is a legitimate complaint, but not going by the board? Nope.

I've asked 2-3 times - which NFL team in the last 20 years has drafted pure BPA EVERY pick over several years. The answer explains a lot
 
Mach2

Mach2

Finheaven VIP
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
5,254
Reaction score
8,570
Age
55
Location
Boynton Bch, Fl
fansinceGWilson said:
And keep in mind BPA isn't A standard. This thread proves it. There are no? player rankings that have the same players ranked in the same place in the top 10, much less 7 rounds. 32 teams will have 32 different boards. Yet, some will complain Miami didn't take BPA and COULD HAVE had . . ., as if there is only ONE board. No one can complain of any team's pick until they know that team's board. Getting the board wrong is a legitimate complaint, but not going by the board? Nope.

I've asked 2-3 times - which NFL team in the last 20 years has drafted pure BPA EVERY pick over several years. The answer explains a lot
Click to expand...
As I've suggested before, BPA is subjective opinion at best.

There is no clear way to directly compare an OT to a linebacker for example.

Any time ppl argue past picks, it is done with a huge amount of hindsight.

That's not to say that some picks are largely seen as mistake from the instant they were made. Charles Harris is a good example. A high percentage of "experts" and common fans alike saw that as a fail even before it happened.
 
1

1972forever

Second String
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
1,032
Reaction score
1,413
Age
67
Location
Miami
I could see the Dolphins drafting Simmons, Okudah, Brown, or an offensive lineman at 5 instead of a QB. If they aren’t convinced either Tua or Herbert are their long term answer at the QB position they could easily decide to draft one of the top ranked players in the draft who can come in and be a starter from day one.
 
fansinceGWilson

fansinceGWilson

Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
Joined
Mar 14, 2016
Messages
6,652
Reaction score
4,970
Mach2 said:
As I've suggested before, BPA is subjective opinion at best.

There is no clear way to directly compare an OT to a linebacker for example.

Any time ppl argue past picks, it is done with a huge amount of hindsight.

That's not to say that some picks are largely seen as mistake from the instant they were made. Charles Harris is a good example. A high percentage of "experts" and common fans alike saw that as a fail even before it happened.
Click to expand...
Gold standard > Pat white
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Top Bottom