BIG GREEN BULLDOZER

Big Sols first snap at LG
Yeah, you really can't discount how much Miami has lacked that kind of toughness and mean streak from it's offensive lineman over the past ten years or so.Love the kid. He leaves it all on the field and he was one of the first out there to scruffle with the Bengals.
Yeah, you really can't discount how much Miami has lacked that kind of toughness and mean streak from it's offensive lineman over the past ten years or so.
Well I hope he turns out to be a better player than Nails.He wears #66 well in honor of Jamie Nails. A former Dolphins guard that played with the same streak.
How about Larry Little #66He wears #66 well in honor of Jamie Nails. A former Dolphins guard that played with the same streak.
dude! you be forgetting the GREAT #66 --------------- Larry Little!He wears #66 well in honor of Jamie Nails. A former Dolphins guard that played with the same streak.
dude! you be forgetting the GREAT #66 --------------- Larry Little!
One of the best pulling Gs ever in football.