BIG GREEN BULLDOZER

Love Kindley. I can't get enough of these clips of him dominating people. Miami has a really good one in Kindley. Earlier in the year he, literally threw, Buffalo DT Ed Oliver for a spin. Completely lifted him off the ground.
 
Love the kid. He leaves it all on the field and he was one of the first out there to scruffle with the Bengals.
Yeah, you really can't discount how much Miami has lacked that kind of toughness and mean streak from it's offensive lineman over the past ten years or so.
 
He wears #66 well in honor of Jamie Nails. A former Dolphins guard that played with the same streak.
 
Eager to see him at LG, that’s his natural position on the line. He and Andrew Thomas were monsters over there for two years. Would be awesome to watch him and Jackson grow together and lock down that aide for awhile.

Be awesome to hear at the money time of a game...”another successful run to that left aide for Miami, just eating clock and wearing down this defense”
 
