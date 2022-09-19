Big O Orlando Alzugaray Talks Dolphins Football, Ravens Wins, Bills Next Week

DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 478
- Reaction score
- 1,202
- Age
- 45
- Location
- Miami, FL
DolphinsTalk Podcast with Special Guest Orlando Alzugaray - Miami Dolphins
On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is joined by “The Big O” Orlando Alzugaray as we break down the Dolphins’ big comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. We go over yesterday’s game, talk about Tua’s performance and what we can now expect from him moving forward, and has he now...
dolphinstalk.com