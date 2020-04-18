Big Papa's Intro

bigpapatweet
Blessings to my fellow Phins Phanatics who are feeling some serious Phins Phever right now. My name is Big Papa Tweet, I reside in Southwest Montana, and I'm ready for the boys to look no further than the lefty-throwing, beach-loving, championship-winning QB named Tua Tagovailoa for our first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. After we take big boy LT Joshua Jones at 18 and cat-like RB D'Andre Swift at 26, and toss in Cal Safety Ashtyn Davis at 39 and Michigan Guard Ben Bredeson at 56, I think we're looking at a serious AFC East title contender.
I'm torn between Mike Gesicki and Devante Parker as my Phavorite Phin, as they are both sick athletes with a propensity for making big-time plays. But for a guy who has been riddled with injuries since we took a chance on him in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft, and for us to see him have a MASSIVE breakout season this last year, I'm gonna have to roll with Devante.
Phins Up, baby.
