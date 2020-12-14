Bigger need: playmakers or linemen

I am torn on what Mia needs to address this offseason. I always thought once you have linemen, and can effectively pass and run block, that you can score. However, after seeing what we have on the field now with skilled players, And knowing the fact that our offensive linemen will be better next year, I am convinced we need an overhaul on talent at running back and wide receiver. There is a need for a linemen or two so the dilemma is who do we draft, sign in FA, and continue to develop.