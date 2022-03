I definitely don't love Adams to the Raiders, at this moment in time. I mean you never know, Adams, Waller and Jacobs are quite a trio skill guys but overall it's going to be a battle for the Raiders and I just don't see that working out for them.



I think Watson's fantastic and that could be a home run for Cleveland. It was time for them to make that kind of swing for the fences.



I actually like Wentz for Washington as well. 2 Two thirds is reasonable. I also think Indy might've panicked and moved on from him too soon in a division that easily could've contended for in 2022.