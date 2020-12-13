Biggest Myth Defense Does Not Win Championships

Fortunately, we have more than enough resources to build the offense in the off-season. They are building a team here, not a dominant unit on one side of the ball and a prayer on the other. The defense just happens to be ahead of the offense - we have a defensive minded HC. No secret that unit was going to be fixed first.



Rookie QB. 3 rookie starters on the OL. An injury depleted wide receiver unit that wasn't really that good to begin with. Piss poor running game. Heavy reinforcements incoming.