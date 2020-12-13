Biggest Myth Defense Does Not Win Championships

Michael Morris

Look we have seen this show way too many times. Jt and Zach Yrs, Soprano and Parcells yrs, even Gase first year. I can name plenty of other teams around the league over the yrs that had really good defenses and poor offenses and they were subpar teams. A dominant defense still must have an efficient offense. My junior high gym teacher used to say what good is the defense when the offense can't score.
 
illscriptures

I think it used to be true. The rules favor the offense now.

I think you need playmakers on both sides nowadays.
 
Dthrill_08

I'd like to believe it. Was the Ravens' offence SB team with Dilfer better than most offenses in the league now?
I remember they had a good running game or was that later?
 
Feverdream

It is harder for a defense to win these days, but it can happen if you have a mediocre offense. I don't think you can do it with a bad offense any longer.
 
Michael Scott

Fortunately, we have more than enough resources to build the offense in the off-season. They are building a team here, not a dominant unit on one side of the ball and a prayer on the other. The defense just happens to be ahead of the offense - we have a defensive minded HC. No secret that unit was going to be fixed first.

Rookie QB. 3 rookie starters on the OL. An injury depleted wide receiver unit that wasn't really that good to begin with. Piss poor running game. Heavy reinforcements incoming.
 
Jamaicankid21

I think you just have to be good on both sides of the ball. I thought the phrase was "Offense wins games, but defense wins championships" You can have a great offense, but youre still not going to win without a good defense. Kansas City never really won or was the favorite until they built up their defense with Honey Badger and that front 7. The days were you could have an elite defense and
 
superphin

Not only do the rules favor the offense but the salary cap prevents the ability to keep a stacked defense for more than 3-5 years. The window is short so you need to build a competent offense fast before you start having to pay players.
 
WesternNYDolfan

Defense wins championships was true before every referee was coached to make calls favoring the offense. If only we had these kinds of rules in Marino's hay day.
 
Dolph N.Fan

top offenses usually get drubbed by top defenses in SBs. Rams twice were shutdown by NE in SBs. DEN had the best offense of all time and got trounced by SEA, DEN had to come back with a #1 dense to shutdown #1 offense CAR in the SB lol

Legit defenses win championships, not faux early 2000s miami defenses lol
 
TarHeelFinFan

The fact of the matter is you have to have both to win a championship. We still need a lot of help on O and better LBs before we are in the championship conversation.
 
