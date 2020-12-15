Biggest need in the draft other than WR/RB?

What’s the next biggest hole in the roster after those 2? It’s kind of crazy but it’s hard to find one that’s a dire need. LB depth, adding to interior OL, maybe another versatile DB? Raekwon Davis, Solomon Kindley and Brandon Jones have both made a bigger impact than I expected. Then FA signings like Ogbah, Lawson, and Flowers all worked out a little better than I expected. So I think for me that leaves LB, preferably a versatile hybrid backer to groom behind Kyle Van Noy since he’s our oldest player and has had some injury’s