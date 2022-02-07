 Bill Murray at AT&T pro-am | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bill Murray at AT&T pro-am

D

DirkForever

Super Donator
Joined
Oct 19, 2020
Messages
87
Reaction score
138
Age
51
Location
CA
Sorry if this a redundant thread.
I was fortunate to attend few years back and got to watch him interacting with the mob surrounding him, signing autographs etc. I was about 4 feet away, I would wish that on worst enemy. To see up close the insanity. God just keep me well hidden.
Anyway, search for his blind shot walk away sinker this year.
Heck, I can burn at least one stroke on that shot.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom