Bills Fans vs Miami this week ( are we this bad ) ?

andyahs

andyahs

Ruckus45

Ruckus45

I don't hate the bills as much as I hate their fans. I had the dishonour of sitting on the away side at a Fins bills game a few years ago. Huge mistake. Only time I was ever close to getting into a fight with another fan at a game. To be fair, she deserved it.
 
Serik

Serik

Serik said:
https://www.twobillsdrive.com/community/topic/234326-week-2-bills-at-dolphins/page/3/

Geez calling Tua Noodle Arm- no mention of our Defense at all haha.
I read until I vomited.

Sorry- just amusing to see the others perspective.

We really need another win- especially a divisional win at Home!
andyahs:​

Our own 'fans' here say the same thing.
His arm looks perfectly fine to me!

Chad Pennington had a ' Noodle Arm " so they say, he took us to the playoffs and got comeback player of the year!

These people are degenerates!
 
rent this space

rent this space

andyahs said:
Our own 'fans' here say the same thing.
We seem to have a few new members that just happen to start posting in Bills week who don’t know much about the Dolphins except Tua has a “noodle arm” and “sucks”
 
djphinfan

djphinfan

They’re not worth my time, no disrespect to the OP
 
