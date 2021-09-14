Bills Fans vs Miami this week ( are we this bad ) ?

Serik
https://www.twobillsdrive.com/community/topic/234326-week-2-bills-at-dolphins/
Geez calling Tua Noodle Arm- no mention of our Defense at all haha.
I read until I vomited.
Sorry- just amusing to see the others perspective.
We really need another win- especially a divisional win at Home!
