Bills injury report may surprise you

Bills are banged up. OG Hart and CB White are out.

They could very likely have FS Hyde (Neck and has had leg and ass issues all summer), CB D. Jackson (Neck) out or playing hurt, LB Milano (Stinger) and DT Phillips (hamstring) are questionable. DT Oliver is also questionable but more likely than Phillips.
WR Davis was out last week and may not be at full speed again this week. I'm not sure if OG Ike Boettiger was starting this year but he's also out and on pup list. If he was starting that means both OG's will be backups vs the Dolphins.
 
