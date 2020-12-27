 Bills Must Win - Just Not Feeling It | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bills Must Win - Just Not Feeling It

M

Michael Morris

Scout Team
Joined
Sep 18, 2017
Messages
154
Reaction score
186
Age
51
Location
Charlotte, NC
Barring the Bills sitting their player's, how in the world can we possibly win this game. Somebody, give me something to believe in.
I believed in this team with the Chief's game cause I felt we could match their weapons but, these Bills are scary.
I have them going all the way to the Super Bowl. The scenarios were we could lose to the Bills and still get in are unlikely
cause i'm not seeing the Raven's dropping the last two games.
 
Jimi

Jimi

The World Is Yours
Club Member
Joined
Jun 19, 2004
Messages
7,400
Reaction score
1,674
Age
30
Location
Tallahassee
It’s a divisional matchup, anything can happen. Both teams have gotten better since the first matchup, but we had a chance that game without even Jones. Odds are against us but they have been against us many times before and been overcome.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

Active Roster
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
668
Reaction score
597
Age
49
Location
Aurora IL
Against Buffalo, Miami should just start the game in 'comeback mode'.

Also, Byron Jones is Brutal when it comes to playing the ball. His being 'right there' is useless if the receiver still catches it. I cant believe there wasnt a cheaper option at CB to compliment Howard.
 
Schleprock

Schleprock

Mad and Surt...Legendary
Joined
Nov 9, 2004
Messages
3,369
Reaction score
778
Age
44
Location
MD
Kthanxbye
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Seasoned Veteran
Club Member
Joined
Feb 25, 2003
Messages
2,033
Reaction score
1,772
Age
53
Location
East Petersburg, PA
Every game is its own entity- tell that to the Rams after they played the Jets. Or to the Steelers after they played the Bengals.
Our team is gritty and plays to win. No sense giving up before the game is played.
For us, the Buff game is all or nothing, pretty much. Buffalo is playing for a 2 seed, but they have won the division and are already in for a home playoff game.
Don't assume a desperate animal can't take down a bigger one without as much on the line.
 
BenchFiedler

BenchFiedler

Undrafted Pro-Bowler
Joined
Aug 22, 2004
Messages
3,657
Reaction score
893
Location
Montreal
Byron Jones is also a big part of the Dolphins success. With these 2 CB's one-on-one, this defense can get creative and bring pressure in many different ways.
 
BillsFanInPeace

BillsFanInPeace

FinHeaven VIP
Joined
Dec 30, 2006
Messages
3,883
Reaction score
923
Location
Orlando, FL
IF The Bills will have to play their starters they will finally give Allen his full complement of weapons with Brown back healthy, Diggs Beasley and Davis (not playing like a Rookie Anymore). However weather can hurt them. Our offense is a high powered passing attack and weather has affected that. I am not sure our running game is something we can lean on if we have to in weather.
 
T

thenewloon

Scout Team
Joined
Nov 6, 2013
Messages
304
Reaction score
225
Ehh just have the Giants win today and it won't matter
 
R

raving

Starter
Joined
May 3, 2004
Messages
1,668
Reaction score
624
Age
55
Location
in my house
We can and will beat the bills -

the Raiders plus the refs played a very good game - they heave great effort and played mistake free football..
 
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
3,117
Reaction score
5,733
Location
Lancaster Pennsylvania
Allow me to talk you down from the ledge
did you see the game last night?
 
NYFINest

NYFINest

Club Member
Joined
Feb 3, 2012
Messages
244
Reaction score
170
Location
NY
Bills still have to get through the Pats game...so we have no idea who's going to be banged up for them after that game.
I don't see them playing any iffy players against us even if they haven't clinched the 2 seed by then. Just not worth the risk
 
T

ThePeopleShow13

Active Roster
Joined
Apr 27, 2019
Messages
976
Reaction score
2,015
Age
31
Location
New York
If the Bills lock in the 2 seed today I would imagine they rest a few starters. Even if they lose, we would have to play in Buffalo in January 2 weeks in a row. That wildcard game would be brutal vs a fully healthy Bills team.
 
