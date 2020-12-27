Bills Must Win - Just Not Feeling It

Every game is its own entity- tell that to the Rams after they played the Jets. Or to the Steelers after they played the Bengals.

Our team is gritty and plays to win. No sense giving up before the game is played.

For us, the Buff game is all or nothing, pretty much. Buffalo is playing for a 2 seed, but they have won the division and are already in for a home playoff game.

Don't assume a desperate animal can't take down a bigger one without as much on the line.