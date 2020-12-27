Bills Must Win - Just Not Feeling It

Michael Morris
Scout Team
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2017
- Messages
- 154
- Reaction score
- 186
- Age
- 51
- Location
- Charlotte, NC
Barring the Bills sitting their player's, how in the world can we possibly win this game. Somebody, give me something to believe in.
I believed in this team with the Chief's game cause I felt we could match their weapons but, these Bills are scary.
I have them going all the way to the Super Bowl. The scenarios were we could lose to the Bills and still get in are unlikely
cause i'm not seeing the Raven's dropping the last two games.
I believed in this team with the Chief's game cause I felt we could match their weapons but, these Bills are scary.
I have them going all the way to the Super Bowl. The scenarios were we could lose to the Bills and still get in are unlikely
cause i'm not seeing the Raven's dropping the last two games.