 bills pats mnf: thoughts on strategy?

bills pats mnf: thoughts on strategy?

Fun game to watch last night...any one have major quibbles with the strategic approaches on either side? For me:
Pats -- why not use malcolm perry as wildcat/designed run qb if you're going to ignore mac jones all night? For 1q sure it's a decoy but by q4 the jig is more than up...at least get some advantage from it by using a dual-threat player. Or, actually allow mac jones to throw the short passes that he's so good at...
Bills -- i think they overcompensated for weather, sure some of Allen's passes drifted but overall they would've been better served attacking through the air as well. Also should've used Josh Allen as a runner way more on sweeps and read options.
 
