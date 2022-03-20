 Bird's eye view of what the Fins are doing... | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bird's eye view of what the Fins are doing...

NBP81

NBP81

Its what you know for sure... that just aint so...
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Jan 22, 2008
Messages
14,025
Reaction score
26,410
Location
Montreal
... And why it makes sense.

The actual model for getting to perennial SB contender is pretty straight forward, draft well in order to get impact players on cheap contracts, use FA to fix from bottom up and reap rewards. Its that ****ing simple. The Rams, Bucs, Saints, Denver(Peyton Manning splash) examples getting thrown around right now dont really fit with whats going on with the Fins. These teams had built a pretty decent core through the draft before going all in in FA, the timing in which you employ that strategy is crucial, its actually the difference between the Bucs winning a SB and the Ireland "picks and money" episode.

Having a lot of cap space doesnt mean that you have to go all in on top talent just as much as having a big stack in poker means you should go all-in with 7-2. You really have to ask your self if the Fins going after the top 5 players, position of your choice, makes the Fins a SB contender... Because if the answer to that question is no, then what they're doing now is flat out optimal by the book FA strategy. Trying to win FA too soon can set you back 5+ years, and you guys should get that by now I'd assume. You build your ceiling with the draft and you raise your floor with FA. Once your at the final table, then you do whatever the **** it takes. We aint there yet. Live to see another hand.

I think in a way, the NFL offseason is setup to make it hard to really grasp the strategy of team building. It leads people to believe that there's some kind of order where you want to sign players that will enable you to draft in a certain way, when in fact, they are 2 completely different animals, independent from each other. If team strategy was at the forefront of the setup, the draft would absolutely be before free agency, no question! Obviously the NFLPA wants their vets to get paid first, and that makes sense. But that alone would change the perspective on how you should really use FA, swing for the fences in the draft knowing you can always adjust later in FA. Most people dont get that.

Now Im not saying the Fins are doing all great things and that you should shut the **** up and take it where the sun dont shine. What Im saying is you're barking up the wrong tree if this FA period is pissing you off. They're nailing the FA period... What really pisses you off is Grier getting an inordinate amount of draft picks and seemingly missing on alot of them. 7 OL draft picks in recent drafts and fielding the worst OL in football(yes football, not NFL, football worldwide) is simply unacceptable, period. Now they've taken steps to really adress this problem with coaching, is it going to work? Who the **** knows...

Guess what Im trying to say here is if Grier cant build a high ceiling on this bitch through the draft, going all-in on big contracts is only going to set you back even longer with nothing to show for it in the end. He doesnt necessarily have a good track record but his last draft was really nice, its a start.
 
Last edited:
EasyRider

EasyRider

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 13, 2019
Messages
6,086
Reaction score
12,427
Location
Borneo
Draft is the way, I’m glad this team finally realized after years of trading away picks because “we were close”
what I hated more was bringing in free agents for their last big paydays cough*Mario Williamscough*. These slugs never work out and only cashing in before their ride into the sunset

Free agency is to tie up those loose ends and get the role players who fit system. Maybe if you score the big money player coming off his first contract then maybe, but the rancid overspending for spent players has become a huge detriment for this organization. I don’t mind spending the cash to keep our own
 
D

DZimmer000

BJJ Black Belt
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Aug 9, 2005
Messages
3,096
Reaction score
5,693
NBP81 said:
... And why it makes sense.

The actual model for getting to perennial SB contender is pretty straight forward, draft well in order to get impact players on cheap contracts, use FA to fix from bottom up and reap rewards. Its that ****ing simple. The Rams, Bucs, Saints, Denver(Peyton Manning splash) examples getting thrown around right now dont really fit with whats going on with the Fins. These teams had built a pretty decent core through the draft before going all in in FA, the timing in which you employ that strategy is crucial, its actually the difference between the Bucs winning a SB and the Ireland "picks and money" episode.

Having a lot of cap space doesnt mean that you have to go all in on top talent just as much as having a big stack in poker means you should go all-in with 7-2. You really have to ask your self if the Fins going after the top 5 players, position of your choice, makes the Fins a SB contender... Because if the answer to that question is no, then what they're doing now is flat out optimal by the book FA strategy. Trying to win FA too soon can set you back 5+ years, and you guys should get that by now I'd assume. You build your ceiling with the draft and you raise your floor with FA. Once your at the final table, then you do whatever the **** it takes. We aint there yet. Live to see another hand.

I think in a way, the NFL offseason is setup to make it hard to really grasp the strategy of team building. It leads people to believe that there's some kind of order where you want to sign players that will enable you to draft in a certain way, when in fact, they are 2 completely different animals, independent from each other. If team strategy was at the forefront of the setup, the draft would absolutely be before free agency, no question! Obviously the NFLPA wants their vets to get paid first, and that makes sense. But that alone would change the perspective on how you should really use FA, swing for the fences in the draft knowing you can always adjust later in FA. Most people dont get that.

Now Im not saying the Fins are doing all great things and that you should shut the **** up and take it where the sun dont shine. What Im saying is you're barking up the wrong tree if this FA period is pissing you off. They're nailing the FA period... What really pisses you off is Grier getting an inordinate amount of draft picks and seemingly missing on alot of them. 7 OL draft picks in recent drafts and fielding the worst OL in football(yes football, not NFL, football worldwide) is simply unacceptable, period. Now they've taken steps to really adress this problem with coaching, is it going to work? Who the **** knows...

Guess what Im trying to say here is if Grier cant build a high ceiling on this bitch through the draft, going all-in on big contracts is only going to set you back even longer with nothing to show for it in the end. He doesnt necessarily have a good track record but his last draft was really nice, its a start.
Click to expand...
We’ll see said the Zen Master…..We’ll see
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom