Bird's eye view of what the Fins are doing...

... And why it makes sense.



The actual model for getting to perennial SB contender is pretty straight forward, draft well in order to get impact players on cheap contracts, use FA to fix from bottom up and reap rewards. Its that ****ing simple. The Rams, Bucs, Saints, Denver(Peyton Manning splash) examples getting thrown around right now dont really fit with whats going on with the Fins. These teams had built a pretty decent core through the draft before going all in in FA, the timing in which you employ that strategy is crucial, its actually the difference between the Bucs winning a SB and the Ireland "picks and money" episode.



Having a lot of cap space doesnt mean that you have to go all in on top talent just as much as having a big stack in poker means you should go all-in with 7-2. You really have to ask your self if the Fins going after the top 5 players, position of your choice, makes the Fins a SB contender... Because if the answer to that question is no, then what they're doing now is flat out optimal by the book FA strategy. Trying to win FA too soon can set you back 5+ years, and you guys should get that by now I'd assume. You build your ceiling with the draft and you raise your floor with FA. Once your at the final table, then you do whatever the **** it takes. We aint there yet. Live to see another hand.



I think in a way, the NFL offseason is setup to make it hard to really grasp the strategy of team building. It leads people to believe that there's some kind of order where you want to sign players that will enable you to draft in a certain way, when in fact, they are 2 completely different animals, independent from each other. If team strategy was at the forefront of the setup, the draft would absolutely be before free agency, no question! Obviously the NFLPA wants their vets to get paid first, and that makes sense. But that alone would change the perspective on how you should really use FA, swing for the fences in the draft knowing you can always adjust later in FA. Most people dont get that.



Now Im not saying the Fins are doing all great things and that you should shut the **** up and take it where the sun dont shine. What Im saying is you're barking up the wrong tree if this FA period is pissing you off. They're nailing the FA period... What really pisses you off is Grier getting an inordinate amount of draft picks and seemingly missing on alot of them. 7 OL draft picks in recent drafts and fielding the worst OL in football(yes football, not NFL, football worldwide) is simply unacceptable, period. Now they've taken steps to really adress this problem with coaching, is it going to work? Who the **** knows...



Guess what Im trying to say here is if Grier cant build a high ceiling on this bitch through the draft, going all-in on big contracts is only going to set you back even longer with nothing to show for it in the end. He doesnt necessarily have a good track record but his last draft was really nice, its a start.