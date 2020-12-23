Bittersweet ??

Bopkin02 said: Not to poop on a party - and Sunday was a great day- if Bellichick goes out looking for a QB and ends up with Stafford...as is rumored, I wouldn't pronounce the Patriots dead just yet. Stafford isn't Brady, but he can play. And throw.

The Patriots won't be a juggernaut, but they will be a 9 win team, potentially. Click to expand...

The Patriots also have the most money to spend in free agency and they will get back the players who opted out this season because of the virus. If they do trade for Stafford as has been rumored, they will get plenty of quality free agents who will want to play for Belichick.I who rather have the roster of the Dolphins in the coming years but anyone who thinks the Patriots are just going to be a mediocre team in the future obviously have not been paying attention to how effective Belichick is when he has a solid staring QB and merely above average players throughout his roster.I expect the Patriots to be a much improved team next year and it is going to be a tough division with the Dolphins. Bills, and the Patriots contending for the division title next year.