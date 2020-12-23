 Bittersweet ?? | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bittersweet ??

phinsgohard06

phinsgohard06

With the win on Sunday the Patriots were elimanted from the Playoffs. Is it just me or does that feel extra good being a Phins fan?! I keep rewatching this weeks highlights over and over lol Like seriously how long has this team been tormenting us. Now we get to see the dawn of a new age and it's shining in Miami. Yea I know the job isn't done. Still have more football to play. However as fans it's moments like these that we can cherish a little more.

GO PHINS !!!!!!!
 
D

DolfanISS

Kind of got them 2 years in a row as we cost them a bye last year as well. Is pretty sweet.
 
Bopkin02

Bopkin02

Not to poop on a party - and Sunday was a great day- if Bellichick goes out looking for a QB and ends up with Stafford...as is rumored, I wouldn't pronounce the Patriots dead just yet. Stafford isn't Brady, but he can play. And throw.
The Patriots won't be a juggernaut, but they will be a 9 win team, potentially.
 
T

The Ghost

DolfanISS said:
Kind of got them 2 years in a row as we cost them a bye last year as well. Is pretty sweet.
Week 17 last year was a more emotional win for me personally than last week. Even though last week had post season ramifications, which last year didn't.

The super bowl is the goal but there is no better feeling than beating TBpick6.

Tannehill with the knockout iced the cake for me.
 
spiral

spiral

Bopkin02 said:
Not to poop on a party - and Sunday was a great day- if Bellichick goes out looking for a QB and ends up with Stafford...as is rumored, I wouldn't pronounce the Patriots dead just yet. Stafford isn't Brady, but he can play. And throw.
The Patriots won't be a juggernaut, but they will be a 9 win team, potentially.
That's fine 'cause we'll be winning 12
 
tay0365

tay0365

DolfanISS said:
Kind of got them 2 years in a row as we cost them a bye last year as well. Is pretty sweet.
We also cost them homefield advantage with the Miami Miracle...thats three years in a row Miami either made it tougher to get to the SB, or flat out eliminated them.

Have a feeling Miami is not high.on Patriots list for Christmas.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Bopkin02 said:
Not to poop on a party - and Sunday was a great day- if Bellichick goes out looking for a QB and ends up with Stafford...as is rumored, I wouldn't pronounce the Patriots dead just yet. Stafford isn't Brady, but he can play. And throw.
The Patriots won't be a juggernaut, but they will be a 9 win team, potentially.
We get another premium receiver, a legit powerback, an I-LB, and another pass-rusher...Belichick can go back in time and get a young Stafford, will not matter as far as Miami is concerned.
 
Rick Cartman

Rick Cartman

tay0365 said:
We also cost them homefield advantage with the Miami Miracle...thats three years in a row Miami either made it tougher to get to the SB, or flat out eliminated them.

Have a feeling Miami is not high.on Patriots list for Christmas.
We were the only divisional team during their reign that ever seemed to give them problems; Buffalo went 37 years without beating them at one point.
 
1

1972forever

Bopkin02 said:
Not to poop on a party - and Sunday was a great day- if Bellichick goes out looking for a QB and ends up with Stafford...as is rumored, I wouldn't pronounce the Patriots dead just yet. Stafford isn't Brady, but he can play. And throw.
The Patriots won't be a juggernaut, but they will be a 9 win team, potentially.
The Patriots also have the most money to spend in free agency and they will get back the players who opted out this season because of the virus. If they do trade for Stafford as has been rumored, they will get plenty of quality free agents who will want to play for Belichick.

I who rather have the roster of the Dolphins in the coming years but anyone who thinks the Patriots are just going to be a mediocre team in the future obviously have not been paying attention to how effective Belichick is when he has a solid staring QB and merely above average players throughout his roster.

I expect the Patriots to be a much improved team next year and it is going to be a tough division with the Dolphins. Bills, and the Patriots contending for the division title next year.
 
1

1972forever

Rick Cartman said:
We were the only divisional team during their reign that ever seemed to give them problems; Buffalo went 37 years without beating them at one point.
I have no idea where you came up with idea the Patriots beat the Bills for 37 years in a row. The Patriots did have a winning streak of 7 years in a row against the Bills but that is no where close to 37 years.
 
RENT

RENT

phinsgohard06 said:
With the win on Sunday the Patriots were elimanted from the Playoffs. Is it just me or does that feel extra good being a Phins fan?! I keep rewatching this weeks highlights over and over lol Like seriously how long has this team been tormenting us. Now we get to see the dawn of a new age and it's shining in Miami. Yea I know the job isn't done. Still have more football to play. However as fans it's moments like these that we can cherish a little more.

GO PHINS !!!!!!!
I think someone needs a thesaur.... oh hell Google is your friend
 
