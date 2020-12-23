Bittersweet ??

phinsgohard06
Scout Team
- Joined
- Aug 7, 2011
- Messages
- 359
- Reaction score
- 43
- Location
- Orlando
With the win on Sunday the Patriots were elimanted from the Playoffs. Is it just me or does that feel extra good being a Phins fan?! I keep rewatching this weeks highlights over and over lol Like seriously how long has this team been tormenting us. Now we get to see the dawn of a new age and it's shining in Miami. Yea I know the job isn't done. Still have more football to play. However as fans it's moments like these that we can cherish a little more.
GO PHINS !!!!!!!
