Blame the OC coaches not the defense

I don’t want to hear the BS ABOUT THE DEFENSE.
Nobody can win in the NFL dinking down the field. It is painful to watch.
Why play it safe???? Throw the f%cking ball down the f%ucking field.
The OC saw what the Dolphins defense was doing and adjusted.
The Dolphins can’t adjusted after the first drive.
Absolutely discussing.
My mantra FIRE EVERYONE! !!
