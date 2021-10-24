 Blame the OC coaches not the defense | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Blame the OC coaches not the defense

risskybzns

I don’t want to hear the BS ABOUT THE DEFENSE.
Nobody can win in the NFL dinking down the field. It is painful to watch.
Why play it safe???? Throw the f%cking ball down the f%ucking field.
The OC saw what the Dolphins defense was doing and adjusted.
The Dolphins can’t adjusted after the first drive.
Absolutely discussing.
My mantra FIRE EVERYONE! !!
 
Giving up easy yards isn't BS.

This franchise needs to address both sides of the ball along with the terrible coaching staff.
 
31st ranked defense on 3rd down? Ease off on the drinking, man. Go get some water.
 
