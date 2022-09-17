Blitz Lamar

I know having Byron out definitely hurts out ability to run Cover 0 schemes and feel comfortable leaving both our outside CB’s on islands.



But everyone remembers we blitzed the hell out of Lamar and completely neutralized him last year. We were also far from the only ones that had success with this strategy.



Other teams like Pittsburgh had success playing him like this and Greg Roman hasn’t shown to have an answer to counter blitz heavy schemes to this point.



The key is blitzing him in a way where all the running gaps are accounted for. And you don’t want to let him feel comfortable and allow him to decide when he wants to beat you with his legs.



I’m just hoping to see the same aggressive defense we saw last year (despite Byron being out) on Sunday. You guys with me?











