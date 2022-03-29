Bob Kraft is miserable...

utahphinsfan
Why so serious?
Club Member
- Joined
- Jan 21, 2005
- Messages
- 12,134
- Reaction score
- 4,880
- Location
- Salt Lake Valley
I'm playing the worlds tiniest violin
Thoughts?
Robert Kraft: It bothers me that Patriots haven't won a playoff game in three years - ProFootballTalk
Going three years without winning a playoff game isn’t exactly a historic dry spell. The Lions have gone 30 years without a playoff win (and had gone more than 30 years without a playoff win before that one), while the Dolphins have gone 21 years and the Raiders 19. But in New England, three...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
Thoughts?