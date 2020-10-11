Bobby "Mother****ing" McCain

I have been really hard on this guy but he was very effective today. This was definitely his best game since becoming a safety in my opinion.



Let us hope this was his coming out party and not just an outlier. Truthfully, if the front 7 can continue to be as effective as they were today I imagine our secondary could feast as the season goes on.



Could the addition of Byron Jones really have transformed our defense? It cant be. We were blitzing effectively like I have never seen before. It must have had at least a little bit with defensive play calling.