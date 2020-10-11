Bobby "Mother****ing" McCain

We need better LB's
I have been really hard on this guy but he was very effective today. This was definitely his best game since becoming a safety in my opinion.

Let us hope this was his coming out party and not just an outlier. Truthfully, if the front 7 can continue to be as effective as they were today I imagine our secondary could feast as the season goes on.

Could the addition of Byron Jones really have transformed our defense? It cant be. We were blitzing effectively like I have never seen before. It must have had at least a little bit with defensive play calling.
 
don't go clown shoes on us
I remember that one game Kalen Ballage has 12 carries for 123 yards and 1 TD. Then he went back to his normal self, I'm pretty sure this is more in line with that.
 
superphin said:
I remember that one game Kalen Ballage has 12 carries for 123 yards and 1 TD. Then he went back to his normal self, I'm pretty sure this is more in line with that.
Well, Bobby didnt have a bad week last week either. 2 decent games, hopefully he keeps improving at the FS position.
 
We need better LB's
KBEE said:
For Bobby McCain...he played pretty good. Didn't like him celebrating at 5 yard gain near the endzone.
Lol. I remember that play. He got ran over and then acted like he shut him down. Classic Bobby.
 
