Bold Prediction for Today's Game in Buffalo

insomnia411

insomnia411

I see a lot of people buying in to the Buffalo mystique, hype and blah blah bullshit.
**** that and **** the lame *** Bills.
I got a prediction for y'all today.
Tua tosses 6 TDs in the snow in a 41-10 trouncing of the Bills by Miami in Buffalo.

Gesicki catches 2.
Gaskin catches 1.
Bowden catches 1.
Parker catches 1.
And Kirk Merritt catches 1 in his NFL debut.

That's all. We're gonna smoke the Bills today. **** Buffalo!
 
Danny

Danny

Thanks, I needed some good humor this morning. We can win but 6 TD's??
 
rickd13

Well, you already got one prediction wrong. There is no snow.
 
C l u t c H 385

C l u t c H 385

I live around here...I hope you're wrong about the snow, but ill take the rest.
 

insomnia411

insomnia411

Eh. Heard snow yesterday. Whatever. That's not relevant. What's important is that we're about to witness an *** kicking of epic proportions and you heard it here first.
 
BlueFin

BlueFin

Smoke the Bill’s? I want what your smoking!
 
