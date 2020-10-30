Bold Predictions vs Rams

NFL bold predictions, Week 8: Midnight strikes early on Tua Time How will Tua Tagovailoa perform in his first start for the Miami Dolphins? Will Baker Mayfield and the Browns continue to roll? NFL Network analysts make bold predictions for Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season.

Game Theory: Week 8 win probabilities, score projections NFL Media's Cynthia Frelund projects the score and win probability for every game in Week 8.

40% of the predictions involve Tua. One guy says he'll shine. The other says he'll put up a stinker.Pretty weak as bold predictions goI'm not making a bold prediction. I'm hoping for a good game, but I'm apprehensive. I think I'd be content with a decent game without injury.Edit: "Carr had a season-low completion percentage (66.7%) and passer rating (97.5)" I didn't realize Carr was having that good of a season. Dude really is undervalued. I'd be ecstatic if that ended up being Tua's season low.There's also a video by Kurt Warner about Tua vs the Rams.I'm not a fan of Frelund's stuff, but her program has Miami with a 51% chance to win.