1) It appears Tua has fully recovered from his hip injury. Now the question becomes, does he return to Alabama Form? So far in camp, the answer appears to be a resounding Yes!!! Let's hope that continues during the season.



2) Has Miami's zero cover defense made enough tweeks to remain effective, after teams have had 2 seasons to figure it out. In spite of that, Miami seems poised to be a much improved and dominant defense.