Dolphinator530
Club Member
- Joined
- Nov 5, 2010
- Messages
- 1,805
- Reaction score
- 3,004
A bit of fun with all the speculation and draft picks flying, out down your 10000% guaranteed book it prediction.
Let’s keep the ridicule to a minimum this is a place to put your wild theory out there and maybe someone will be right!
Mine...
Miami drafts Waddle at #6 and trades up for Smith who falls into the early teens, let’s say 14or so.
I say Waddle over Pitts because I feel like there is some desire to trade Parker so will need to add two WRs to cover the gap.
