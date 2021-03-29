I don’t think they will make anymore trades in the first or second round after they make their pick at 6. Obviously I have no clue what they will do but I am just playing along with what the OP asked us to speculate on what the Dolphins will do after picking at 6.I think they draft Smith at 6.At 18 I think they take the highest rated edge rusher on their boardAt 36 they draft RB WilliamsAt 50 they draft C DickersonThose are my guesses and based on my previous guesses over the past 54 Dolphins drafts, I will likely be wrong on all my guesses.