 BOOK IT! | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

BOOK IT!

Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Club Member
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
1,805
Reaction score
3,004
A bit of fun with all the speculation and draft picks flying, out down your 10000% guaranteed book it prediction.

Let’s keep the ridicule to a minimum this is a place to put your wild theory out there and maybe someone will be right!

Mine...

Miami drafts Waddle at #6 and trades up for Smith who falls into the early teens, let’s say 14or so.

I say Waddle over Pitts because I feel like there is some desire to trade Parker so will need to add two WRs to cover the gap.
 
Digital

Digital

Starter
Club Member
Joined
Feb 5, 2008
Messages
10,720
Reaction score
12,052
My nearly guaranteed prediction is that we will draft an edge rusher in round 1 or 2. My guess would be with either #18, #36, or we trade into the space between the two picks and take him there.
 
Dolphinator530

Dolphinator530

Club Member
Joined
Nov 5, 2010
Messages
1,805
Reaction score
3,004
Feverdream said:
I've been having fun with my wild theory for a couple of days...

Phins take Sewell at 6, a DE at 18... several FH posters commit suicide, three others are banned for having profanity filled breakdowns.
Click to expand...

At 18 a DE or LB

Whichever you didn’t get at at of DE or LB at 36

A center at 50

Then I could 1000000% promise the prediction you have lol
 
Fin-Loco

Fin-Loco

Submarine Screen Door Slammer
Club Member
Joined
Jan 10, 2020
Messages
6,861
Reaction score
16,741
Location
Marco Island
Pitts at 6. Write it down and put it in concrete. It's happening.
Book It Conor Mckenna GIF by FoilArmsandHog
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
3,854
Reaction score
5,750
Age
68
Location
Miami
Feverdream said:
You didn't think they'd make ANY trades. ;)
Click to expand...
I don’t think they will make anymore trades in the first or second round after they make their pick at 6. Obviously I have no clue what they will do but I am just playing along with what the OP asked us to speculate on what the Dolphins will do after picking at 6.

I think they draft Smith at 6.
At 18 I think they take the highest rated edge rusher on their board
At 36 they draft RB Williams
At 50 they draft C Dickerson


Those are my guesses and based on my previous guesses over the past 54 Dolphins drafts, I will likely be wrong on all my guesses.
 
dirkey

dirkey

Club Member
Joined
Oct 31, 2017
Messages
818
Reaction score
946
Age
41
Location
Palo Alto, CA
Book it : some clown on FH calls for grier's head within about our first two picks in the draft 😂

Ok, I him... We don't take RB before Rd 3 and go more D on this draft than expected.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom