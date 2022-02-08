Bookmark feature on posts

What exactly is this feature next to share on all posts. It allows you to make a note and bookmark a post but how do you follow-up on it or what is the point of it? I can't seem to find a way to trace what's been bookmarked.



I've been trying to find ways of keeping particular posters/posts in categories and this seemed like it had potential. I wasn't sure if this was this intended use or not.



Thanks in advance!