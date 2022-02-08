 Bookmark feature on posts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Bookmark feature on posts

E30M3

E30M3

///Member
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Mar 22, 2018
Messages
3,388
Reaction score
5,594
Location
Everywhere
What exactly is this feature next to share on all posts. It allows you to make a note and bookmark a post but how do you follow-up on it or what is the point of it? I can't seem to find a way to trace what's been bookmarked.

I've been trying to find ways of keeping particular posters/posts in categories and this seemed like it had potential. I wasn't sure if this was this intended use or not.

Thanks in advance!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom