Both safeties doubtful

Holland and Jones and shaheen. WHAT THE **** EVER!! I’m not watching these ****en losers the rest of the year. GOD CAN I PLEASE HAVE A REAL FOOTBALL TEAM ONE DAY!!! SOFT SOFT SOFT EVERYTHING! From the head coach on down to the cheerleaders. My fantasy team could beat these pussies. I’m really getting sick of this team. Click to expand...

Just a guess, but as a fan since '71 I will guess the reason you don't recall all the injuries is twofold:Mostly, injury information was not at your fingertips on a daily basis in the 70s and 80s. The injury reports came out on Wednesdays, were published in the newspaper on that day only and were usually mixed in with box scores, transactions and other non-headline news. ESPN was just getting started in those days, many of us did not have ESPN and they were not as detailed in those days.Secondly, there may have been a few less injuries in those days. In the 70s, most NFL players sold insurance, or did some other work in the off season. They were not devoted to football year round, were not as strong and the heavy guys in those days were in the 270-280 range. The joints were not as abused and the impacts were not as great.Rest assured, there were injuries. I remember Csonka, Buoniconti, Nat Moore, Mark Duper, the Blackwood brothers, Dan Marino and so many others I could go on forever, missing significant time over the years.But hey, if you want to give up on your team cause guys get hurt, you gotta do what you gotta do.Finally, I gotta ask: Are you saying not one of your fantasy players has missed a game this year? If your comment is not about the durability of your fantasy team, then I assume it is about the quality. I would then say yes, congratulations on selecting a good team FROM ALL THE PLAYERS THROUGHOUT THE WHOLE NFL.