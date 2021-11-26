 Both safeties doubtful | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Both safeties doubtful

Holland and Jones and shaheen. WHAT THE **** EVER!! I’m not watching these ****en losers the rest of the year. GOD CAN I PLEASE HAVE A REAL FOOTBALL TEAM ONE DAY!!! SOFT SOFT SOFT EVERYTHING! From the head coach on down to the cheerleaders. My fantasy team could beat these pussies. I’m really getting sick of this team.

Status of Dolphins safeties Holland and Jones in doubt for Sunday vs. Panthers; TE Shaheen out

Injury updates on the Miami Dolphins' starting safety combo and a slew of others ahead of Sunday's game versus the Carolina Panthers.
Mach2 said:
Seems an odd place to draw the line......
Click to expand...
I guess the line is different for everybody. I think I’m just starting to realize this team is never going to ever be anything. they haven’t won a ****ing Super Bowl since I was a 1 year old now I’m almost 50 getting real old and I’m talking about the team not me. Well, I guess both. Sure is funny because I don’t remember the teams of the 70s or even 80s being as soft as these teams are nowadays just a bunch of candy *** players. I remember when Ronnie Lott broke his finger and instead of being a little bitch he had them cut it off on the sideline and went back in the game. I guess he should’ve just drew the line and stayed out of the game.
 
If you are going to base your TV watching of Dolphin games based on injuries, You would be better off finding something else to do with your time permanently. Because injuries are just part of the game in not only football but every sport.

Go outside and run into someone going full speed 30 or 40 times and see how you feel in the morning and whether you can even get out of bed for the next few days.
 
Go Flo said:
I guess the line is different for everybody. I think I’m just starting to realize this team is never going to ever be anything. they haven’t won a ****ing Super Bowl since I was 2 years old now I’m almost 50 getting real old and I’m talking about the team not me. Well, I guess both.
Click to expand...
Brother these two have been playing ball this year so I find this starting a thread a little off. :ffic:
 
Go Flo said:
Click to expand...
Cool, because I'm getting real sick of posters like this.
 
Schleprock said:
Click to expand...
Click to expand...
You should be getting sick of this soft *** team Schlepy. Gonna be funny tying to stop Newton and McCaffrey with both staring safeties out. But it’s cool cause we got TUA!! 👍 oh wait, his WR’s are nursing fingers and hammys for 4-5-6-7 games now. Whatever man.
 
I wonder how that changes the defensive game plan? Hopefully, it's just for one game. Tough break.

Offense is really going to have to pick up the slack.
 
Click to expand...

Just a guess, but as a fan since '71 I will guess the reason you don't recall all the injuries is twofold:

Mostly, injury information was not at your fingertips on a daily basis in the 70s and 80s. The injury reports came out on Wednesdays, were published in the newspaper on that day only and were usually mixed in with box scores, transactions and other non-headline news. ESPN was just getting started in those days, many of us did not have ESPN and they were not as detailed in those days.

Secondly, there may have been a few less injuries in those days. In the 70s, most NFL players sold insurance, or did some other work in the off season. They were not devoted to football year round, were not as strong and the heavy guys in those days were in the 270-280 range. The joints were not as abused and the impacts were not as great.

Rest assured, there were injuries. I remember Csonka, Buoniconti, Nat Moore, Mark Duper, the Blackwood brothers, Dan Marino and so many others I could go on forever, missing significant time over the years.

But hey, if you want to give up on your team cause guys get hurt, you gotta do what you gotta do.

Finally, I gotta ask: Are you saying not one of your fantasy players has missed a game this year? If your comment is not about the durability of your fantasy team, then I assume it is about the quality. I would then say yes, congratulations on selecting a good team FROM ALL THE PLAYERS THROUGHOUT THE WHOLE NFL.
 
