 Both Waddle And Chase were the wrong pick for their respective teams. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Both Waddle And Chase were the wrong pick for their respective teams.

C

ChitownPhins28

This is 100% 'monday morning QB' hindsight, just so we're clear. I loved the Waddle pick, at the time, too...But

Im not in that building in on the meetings and fully briefed on our team's self-scouting.
Meaning, The Dolphins Should've Known Better than their fans on what this team really needed.
Theyve been just 'dead wrong' on which position group needed the help more.
Now, I'll say it's possible that since the draft, the WR group has proven better than expected, or, less of a weakness than what they felt. Waddle may eventually bloom into Such an alpha dog that cant be covered by any one guy ever and opens up other guys so much that it leads to being able to get the ball out quicker. However, Im not sure he's that bright or that polished of a WR to be in the right place or the right time; stuff like knowing how to come back to towards the QB when he's avoiding pressure.

On a different note: I feel the Bengals couldve improved more as a team if they had gone O-line instead of Chase. With Boyd and Higgins already in place, they could've easily got their #3 option in a later round, too.

Enough about Cincy...

It just seems Dolphins were delusional about the abilities and skills of their own players. Unless Austin Jackson showed up to OTAs absolutely Crushing It, Sewell was the no-brainer pick.
I think we the fans, many of us, felt the young guys would just be substantially better from day 1 of 2021 season just from the experience of '20 and OTAs and camp, etc. We were very wrong but, nobody is paying us to know better and be right. Dolphins FO and scouts Are being paid and 'WTF were they looking at?!?'.
 
miamiron

miamiron

Chase is on pace for over 1000 yards receiving and 20 tds I think they made a great pick. 3 games in and he's scored a td in every game.I'd love to have him here.
 
C

ChitownPhins28

But if Cincy could run the ball better and protect the pocket better, then the WR they got in the later round is prolly getting open a lot, too.
However, the throttling Cincy gave Pittsburgh rebukes my point. Bengals O-line Sucked vs the Bears.
If Cincy can block people, then Im very wrong on my Chase thought. I just didnt think they could block. I thought it was a weak position group for them.
 
S

SF Dolphin Fan

It's a fair argument, but again we are three games into the season.

I preferred Waddle over Sewell, but wouldn't have been disappointed with either. I do think Waddle has super star potential.

I also think Flores and Grier expected the offensive line to take a step forward and felt a game changer at wide receiver was the biggest need. I think the fan base, for the most part, agreed with that.

Pre-draft, most of the talk was about adding a dynamic receiver.
 
D

dadecounty

i don’t think you can look at last years draft. The previous draft was the most important.
 
V

VanzGinkel

Folks, we drafted a slot receiver with our 1st pick.

The year before we drafted a raw LT, and a very raw CB with our 1st pick.

We suck at drafting.
 
