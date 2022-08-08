Bowden & Preston on Trade Block; Miami Calling Other Teams

DolphinsTalk
Dolphins Have Bowden & Preston on Trade Block Per Report - Miami Dolphins
Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported Monday morning in his MMQB column that the Miami Dolphins are looking to make some trades in advance of Week 1 of the regular season and before the final cuts of training camp where the market will be flooded with available players. Two players Miami...
dolphinstalk.com