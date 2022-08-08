Bowden & PW Might Be On The Trade Block

Fin-Loco
TUA TIME
Club Member
- Joined
- Mar 12, 2003
- Messages
- 18,537
- Reaction score
- 55,298
Then keep them. By the time we get to picking the 53, some teams will be quite desperate. If that's all we can get, throw them on the practice squad.Has conditional 7th written all over it
Combined? Should be able to get a 5th.I don't even know if both together would bring a 7th. I'd rather a trade for players in a similar situation on their current team. Identify those teams with logjams at certain positions of need and make some calls.
Combined? Should be able to get a 5th.
Injuries pile up every year during TC and PS. Cowboys are already reeling.And which team should I be forever grateful for doing this? Not happening unless a team with shitty WRs has some injuries.