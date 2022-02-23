Boyer called the defensive plays

dolfan91
This should answer all those concerned.
Great and perhaps he has learned NOT to drop into zone coverage with our talent. Every time we did zone we got scorched for big plays LOL
What surprised me, is the percentage of zone coverage used was, a small increase over the year before, but had a significant negative impact on the defense the first half of 2021. Before changing back to a more man heavy scheme.
They might have to play a lot more zone next year if they end up trading Howard. I would like to see Howard remain at least one more season but it won't surprise me if they trade him before the draft.
He has proved it the past two years. When they showed Flores on the sidelines he never looked like he was calling any plays and only Alexander's wife thinks he was doing anything more than coaching the defensive backs.
Lol, I wouldn't put it past that sh%thead!
He's adding him to the lawsuit as we speak.