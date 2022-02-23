 Boyer called the defensive plays | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Boyer called the defensive plays

50 years a fan said:
Great and perhaps he has learned NOT to drop into zone coverage with our talent. LOL
What surprised me, is the percentage of zone coverage used was, a small increase over the year before, but had a significant negative impact on the defense the first half of 2021. Before changing back to a more man heavy scheme.
 
1

50 years a fan said:
Great and perhaps he has learned NOT to drop into zone coverage with our talent. Every time we did zone we got scorched for big plays LOL
They might have to play a lot more zone next year if they end up trading Howard. I would like to see Howard remain at least one more season but it won’t surprise me if they trade him before the draft.
 
1

DuderinoN703 said:
Time to prove it next year.
He has proved it the past two years. When they showed Flores on the sidelines he never looked like he was calling any plays and only Alexander’s wife thinks he was doing anything more than coaching the defensive backs.
 
Still not seeing a clear explanation on what the hell was going that first half of the season.
 
