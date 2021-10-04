 Brady knew he couldnt win in NE | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brady knew he couldnt win in NE

C

ChitownPhins28

Club Member
Joined
Dec 9, 2019
Messages
1,710
Reaction score
1,627
Age
50
Location
Aurora IL
Last year or this year.
He knew Edelman was done and the new guys were garbage.
The systems are still good but nothing like he's been able to assemble in Tampa. Plus, he's been 1/2 GM.
Gronk and Antonio Brown and Fournette, too, I think. Players will come for less money to play there which is almost an unfair advantage other teams cant get. ****, Gronk was retired with only this situation keeping him in the game.

Meanwhile, 180 degrees from being a good team...
The Dolphins will have mass exodus as these players will take half pay to go somewhere else. Agents' phones are ringing off the wall to get out of town. Dolphins will absolutely hosed on trades cuz other teams know these players will hold out and cause misery until they're off this Titanic failure.
If youre Ogbah, is there any amount of money you'd take to stay here? Certainly Way More than you'd take from most other teams.

This is bad. This is 'Hello 2024' bad.
 
Pachyderm_Wave

Pachyderm_Wave

Hartselle Tigers (15-0) 5-A State Champ
Joined
Jul 28, 2008
Messages
14,715
Reaction score
11,664
That’s a fact. Furthermore, there are no answers within the mess they’ve made to fix any of it. There are no moves to make.

It’s checkmate.

To take it one step further - there are no answers coming either. Nobody with a reputation or options is going to Miami to work with Mayor Grier and Stephen Ross. That’s why you have Grier and Flores to begin with.


The NFL is a lot like college football in that there’s a handful of organizations that know what they’re doing, and there’s a handful that only exist to be taken advantage of. It’s not changing unless the top changes.

Sure, other teams in the NFL will let you unload your best players in exchange for draft picks to “rebuild”.

They already know what you’re “building” with.

They’ll sit back and watch you hire unqualified people whose only experience building anything was with Legos when they were 8 years old.
 
