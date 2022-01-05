Brand new field for our Season Finale (Aqua Throwbacks) and my Avatar logo UPDATED 1/6/22

Might be the wrong thread, but does a Miami win help any other team besides Buffalo?
Yes, for Ravens we need to lose. If the Colts lose then they need us to win.
Baltimore Ravens
(8-8) (vs. Pittsburgh (8-7-1), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
)
Baltimore clinches playoff berth with:
Buffalo Bills
- BAL win + LAC loss + IND loss + MIA loss or tie
(10-6) (vs. New York Jets (4-12), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
)
Buffalo clinches AFC East division title with:
Cincinnati Bengals
- BUF win OR
- NE loss OR
- BUF tie + NE tie
(10-6) (at Cleveland (7-9), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, FOX
)
Cincinnati clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
Indianapolis Colts
- CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + NE loss or tie OR
- CIN win + TEN loss + KC loss + BUF win
(9-7) (at Jacksonville (2-14), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
)
Indianapolis clinches playoff berth with:
Kansas City Chiefs
- IND win or tie OR
- LAC loss + BAL-PIT tie OR
- LAC loss + PIT loss + MIA win
(11-5) (at Denver (7-9), Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC
)
Kansas City clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
Las Vegas Raiders
- KC win + TEN loss or tie OR
- KC tie + TEN loss
(9-7) (vs. Los Angeles Chargers (9-7), Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC
)
Las Vegas clinches playoff berth with:
Los Angeles Chargers
- LV win OR
- LV tie + IND loss OR
- IND loss + PIT loss or tie
(9-7) (at Las Vegas (9-7), Sunday night, 8:20 PM ET, NBC
)
Los Angeles Chargers clinch playoff berth with:
1. LAC win or tie
New England Patriots
(10-6) (at Miami (8-8), Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS
)
New England clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- NE win + BUF loss or tie + KC loss + TEN loss
New England clinches AFC East division title with:
Pittsburgh Steelers
- NE win + BUF loss or tie OR
- NE tie + BUF loss
(8-7-1) (at Baltimore (8-8), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
)
Pittsburgh clinches playoff berth with:
Tennessee Titans
- PIT win + IND loss + LV-LAC game does not end in a tie
(11-5) (at Houston (4-12), Sunday, 1:00 p.m. ET, CBS
)
Tennessee clinches AFC's No. 1 seed, only first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- TEN win OR
- TEN tie + KC loss or tie OR
- KC loss + CIN loss or tie + NE loss or tie OR
- KC loss + CIN loss or tie + BUF win