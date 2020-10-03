Brandon Marshall Punked Me

I have DirecTV. I don't subscribe to Showtime, because most of it sucks, and between Showtime and The Movie Channel channels, there isn't enough HD programming to interest me.



However, I've got four free days to watch some stuff, and since Inside the NFL is now a Showtime product, I'm watching my first broadcast in years.



Well, after the dumb banter stuff in the first five minutes, Brandon Marshall, our favorite overrated WR, starts talking, and he gets me hook, line and sinker. He starts off, after plugging his wife making a biking shirt for a murderer, with what seems like a diatribe against people talking about how great QBs are, because their team wins championships, but it was all a smokescreen. What it really ended up being was a complaint that the great QB, Lamar Jackson, lost a game because Greg Roman didn't let him be great.



Thanks for nothing, Brandon Marshall. You got me.