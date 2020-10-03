Brandon Marshall Punked Me

Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Starter
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
1,935
Reaction score
1,597
Age
48
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
I have DirecTV. I don't subscribe to Showtime, because most of it sucks, and between Showtime and The Movie Channel channels, there isn't enough HD programming to interest me.

However, I've got four free days to watch some stuff, and since Inside the NFL is now a Showtime product, I'm watching my first broadcast in years.

Well, after the dumb banter stuff in the first five minutes, Brandon Marshall, our favorite overrated WR, starts talking, and he gets me hook, line and sinker. He starts off, after plugging his wife making a biking shirt for a murderer, with what seems like a diatribe against people talking about how great QBs are, because their team wins championships, but it was all a smokescreen. What it really ended up being was a complaint that the great QB, Lamar Jackson, lost a game because Greg Roman didn't let him be great.

Thanks for nothing, Brandon Marshall. You got me.
 
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Starter
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
1,935
Reaction score
1,597
Age
48
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
For some reason, I can't edit my post, so I'll do it here.

Edit: Who does Brandon Marshall think he is? The Cult of Personality?

Also, what kind of pathetic highlights are those for Miami's game? First, they show some clips of Minshew and then a Jags TD, then they show partial clips of two of Miami's TDs? 45 seconds, of which 30 is Minshew? Give me a break.

Postscript: Ah, I think I get it. The only option for me is to report my own post. Is that because someone reported it already? For what was my post reported, exactly?
 
Last edited:
Joe Dolfan

Joe Dolfan

Starter
Joined
Jun 30, 2005
Messages
1,935
Reaction score
1,597
Age
48
Location
Santa Cruz, CA
And now the second post has been reported, I believe. I'd really like to know who has been reporting these posts. Am I supposedly being racist, because I'm critical of a black guy? I mean, it makes sense in 2020, but c'mon. This is sports. Can't we be above reading too much into a person's posts?

Edit: I reported myself too, to help you out.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom