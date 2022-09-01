DolphinsTalk
DolphinsTalk Podcast: Breakdown of the 53 Man Roster - Miami Dolphins
On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Steven talks about the breakdown of the 53-man roster and a recap of all of the moves Miami made. Skylar Thompson making the team, Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden being let go, and the strong running back room Miami has. All of this and more on this episode...
