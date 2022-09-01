 Breakdown of the 53 Man Roster | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Breakdown of the 53 Man Roster

DolphinsTalk Podcast: Breakdown of the 53 Man Roster - Miami Dolphins

On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Steven talks about the breakdown of the 53-man roster and a recap of all of the moves Miami made. Skylar Thompson making the team, Preston Williams and Lynn Bowden being let go, and the strong running back room Miami has. All of this and more on this episode...
