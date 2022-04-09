 Breaking down Dolphins WR Preston Williams' new contract | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Breaking down Dolphins WR Preston Williams' new contract

The contract doesn't guarantee that he'll make the team in 2022.

The contract doesn’t guarantee that he’ll make the team in 2022.
Now, Williams is back in Miami on a one-year contract worth $1.49 million with $275,000 guaranteed. The guaranteed money comes from his signing bonus ($100,000) and the portion of his base salary that is guaranteed ($175,000). The deal has a total base salary and of $965,000 and per-game roster bonuses up to $425,000.

With the way that this contract is structured, the Dolphins would only create $275,000 in dead cap if they were to release Williams. At this point, he’s fighting for that fourth wide receiver spot with a number of wideouts on the roster, including Trent Sherfield, Lynn Bowden Jr., and River Cracraft.

Will be interesting to see how this goes.
 
Like Williams, was in the doghouse with Flores for whatever reason. Going to be hard to get balls thrown this year though with our depth. His size gives him a little more advantage though, maybe he takes that 4th spot but I'd give Bowden the inside track as I think he's similar to deebo. Expecting Bowden to take the Deebo role on the handoffs and inside stuff while hill and waddle take Deebos outside/end around plays.
 
MARINO1384 said:
Like Williams, was in the doghouse with Flores for whatever reason. Going to be hard to get balls thrown this year though with our depth. His size gives him a little more advantage though, maybe he takes that 4th spot but I’d give Bowden the inside track as I think he’s similar to deebo. Expecting Bowden to take the Deebo role on the handoffs and inside stuff while hill and waddle take Deebos outside/end around plays.
Opposite end of the spectrum. I hate Williams as a WR. He can make some plays on athleticism but he has some of the worst technique I've ever seen in my life and makes head scratching decisions like jumping to catch balls thrown at belly level.
 
Danny said:
he has the talent.....just needs to stay healthy and be consistent
He's frustrating because as you say, the talent is there. He's off of the field too often and he has to make more plays (fewer drops) when he has the chance.
 
McDanial has liked what he has seen in the man. Give it a chance and see what real offensive minds can do.
 
