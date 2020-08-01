Finfan83nj
Super Donator
Finheaven VIP
- Joined
- May 5, 2010
- Messages
- 3,282
- Reaction score
- 8,605
- Location
- Miami, FL
Breaking Down the Dolphins Roster Moves
Keeping up with all the roster moves involving the Miami Dolphins
www.si.com
I guess we signed another LS after Ferguson got placed on COVID/IR. Insurance im sure, just in case. Also interesting bit about Davis at Center.
Jesse Davis and the Intriguing O-line Possibility
Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Jesse Davis revealed he's been doing some work at center, and brings up a lot of interesting possibilities
www.si.com