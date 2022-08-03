BREAKING NEWS AUDIO: Fallout of Ross Suspension and Dolphins Losing Draft Picks

DolphinsTalk
BREAKING NEWS AUDIO: Fallout from Ross Suspension and Loss of 1st & 3rd Round Draft Picks - Miami Dolphins
We have a BREAKING NEWS AUDIO episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast as the NFL dropped a bombshell on Tuesday, stripping the Miami Dolphins of a 2023 1st round draft pick and a 2024 3rd round draft pick. As well as suspending Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross until Oct 17th and fining him $1.5...
