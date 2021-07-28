Breaking News Audio: Xavien Howard Requests a Trade

DolphinsTalk
Club Member
- Joined
- Apr 4, 2021
- Messages
- 79
- Reaction score
- 203
- Age
- 44
- Location
- Miami, FL
Breaking News Audio: Fallout from the Xavien Howard Trade Request - Miami Dolphins
We have a BREAKING NEWS AUDIO today on DolphinsTalk.com Daily Podcast as Mike and Dante talk about the fallout from Xavien Howard putting out a statement on his Instagram account stating he wants a trade out of Miami. Did the Dolphins screw this up? His Howard in the wrong? Is Miami prepared for...
dolphinstalk.com