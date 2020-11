Matt Breida (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis on Wednesday.​

Not sure that he'd be 100% ready to go or not but at least he's out there. MATT BREIDA RB, MIAMI DOLPHINS Breida missed Week 9 with the same injury, leading to Jordan Howard, Patrick Laird and rookie Salvon Ahmed splitting the backfield workload. Howard certainly will continue to command the short-yardage and goal-line work, but it is fair to claim that Breida is the most talented back of the bunch.