Brett Kollman: The Dolphins and Chiefs are the same team.

You love to see it:
I think the major difference is the QB position and our defense might be better on paper.
We aren't dissimilar but I wouldn't say we are the same team.
Numbers may be similar, but for example having Jerome Bettis go for 100 and another tea having Barry Sanders go for 100 doesn't mean they got there in same way.
Ofcourse those crazy improvised chuck the ball 70 yards down field while drifting left won’t be on our arsenal. The statistics suggest they weren’t statistically significant in the KC offense overall and only may 3 Qbs in the entire league can make those throws.
Without question overall our D is better than KCs. Especially in the secondary.
It’s going to be a very interesting year.
Where did I mention those throws? I said PM is a better QB at this point than TT.
If you disagree with that statement youd be clinically insane.