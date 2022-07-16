 Brett Kollman: The Dolphins and Chiefs are the same team. | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brett Kollman: The Dolphins and Chiefs are the same team.

G

GhostArmOfMarino

Apr 23, 2021
I think the major difference is the QB position and our defense might be better on paper.

We aren't dissimilar but I wouldn't say we are the same team.

Numbers may be similar, but for example having Jerome Bettis go for 100 and another tea having Barry Sanders go for 100 doesn't mean they got there in same way.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Jul 31, 2010
GhostArmOfMarino said:
Ofcourse those crazy improvised chuck the ball 70 yards down field while drifting left won’t be on our arsenal. The statistics suggest they weren’t statistically significant in the KC offense overall and only may 3 Qbs in the entire league can make those throws.

Without question overall our D is better than KCs. Especially in the secondary.

It’s going to be a very interesting year.
 
G

GhostArmOfMarino

Apr 23, 2021
ANUFan said:
Ofcourse those crazy improvised chuck the ball 70 yards down field while drifting left won’t be on our arsenal. The statistics suggest they weren’t statistically significant in the KC offense overall and only may 3 Qbs in the entire league can make those throws.

Without question overall our D is better than KCs. Especially in the secondary.

It’s going to be a very interesting year.
Where did I mention those throws? I said PM is a better QB at this point than TT.

If you disagree with that statement youd be clinically insane.
 
ANUFan

ANUFan

Jul 31, 2010
GhostArmOfMarino said:
Try again. I’m not criticizing anything you said. I was just adding an additional point in top of what you already wrote.
 
R

rafael

Aug 29, 2002
Great video! He does a great job of pointing out that while Tua can't make some throws that Mahomes can, there are some throws where Tua excels. He never said it, but in some of those areas Tua is better Mahomes. Tua is more accurate than Mahomes on those quick passes. Tua was the #1 QB in the league in redzone completion %. He was also #1 in the league in deep pass completion % (although with fewer attempts)(Historically I find that deep pass percentage is one of the more volatile stats year to year). Tua was better than Mahomes in play action completion % (69% vs 66%). He mentioned that Tua is good at the the deep crossing patterns. I've never seen the stat but I suspect that Mahomes is more accurate on those passes. Going forward, I expect that Tua will continue to be more accurate on short passes, in the redzone and on P/A passes. Mahomes will be more accurate on deeper crosses. And deep ball accuracy will fluctuate from year to year for every QB.

Overall, I suspect that he's right that Hill will lose that 200 yards or so from scramble plays where Mahommes completes one of those passes that only Mahomes can throw. But I also suspect that Hill was have more opportunity to gain YAC yards due to Tua's better accuracy on those 1-10 yard passes which made up 79% of Hill's targets last year. And this isn't as much on Tua, but I suspect that McD will use Hill as a runner more than Reid did. What will lower Hill's overall production is that expect Miami to run the ball more than KC did.
 
