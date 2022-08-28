Brian Baldinger's thoughts

The Eagles didn’t play any of their defensive starters on what some people think will be one of the better defenses in the NFC. So as much as it was great to see the Dolphins offense explode against the Eagles defense last night, it has to be viewed with a grain of salt.



I fully expect the Dolphins offense to be much better in 2022 than it was under the Flores regime. Yet it is still hard to know how effective the OL will be once the regular season begins and they are no longer playing against backup players or players who are no longer in the NFL.