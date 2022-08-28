 Brian Baldinger's thoughts | FinHeaven - Miami Dolphins Forums

Brian Baldinger's thoughts

Feverdream

Feverdream

Club Member
Joined
Jun 18, 2003
Messages
11,045
Reaction score
23,736
We are running a scheme that requires our Linemen to have quick feet and to seamlessly get to certain spots on the field. This is not a smashmouth system that requires our guys to dominate one on one.

If you hear McD say something like "Lineman X hit his mark" just interpret that as, "This guy is my starter". This is a system based running attack and that is NOT THE SAME as a 'run-first team'. That idea needs to die.
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
11,509
Reaction score
24,649
Age
69
Location
Miami
The Eagles didn’t play any of their defensive starters on what some people think will be one of the better defenses in the NFC. So as much as it was great to see the Dolphins offense explode against the Eagles defense last night, it has to be viewed with a grain of salt.

I fully expect the Dolphins offense to be much better in 2022 than it was under the Flores regime. Yet it is still hard to know how effective the OL will be once the regular season begins and they are no longer playing against backup players or players who are no longer in the NFL.
 
Last edited:
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
51,200
Reaction score
105,193
Location
Kissimmee,FL
1972forever said:
The Eagles didn’t play any of their defensive starters on what some people think will be one of the better defenses in the NFC. So as much as it was great to see the Dolphins offense explode against the Eagles defense last night, it has to be viewed with a grain of salt.

I fully expect the Dolphins offense to be much better in 2022 than it was under the Flores regime. Yet it is still hard to know how effective the OL will be once the regular season begins and they are no longer playing against backup players or players who are no longer in the NFL.
Click to expand...
that's fair enough ....time will tell
 
1

1972forever

Super Donator
Joined
Sep 14, 2019
Messages
11,509
Reaction score
24,649
Age
69
Location
Miami
Danny said:
that's fair enough ....time will tell
Click to expand...
My hope is the OL will be much improved but it is always hard to know exactly what you have when starters go against backups in preseason. The first 4 games should give us a much better idea about this OL. Even though I do expect the OL and the entire team to grow and get better as the season goes along.
 
Danny

Danny

Finheaven VIP
Moderator
Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
Apr 17, 2003
Messages
51,200
Reaction score
105,193
Location
Kissimmee,FL
1972forever said:
My hope is the OL will be much improved but it is always hard to know exactly what you have when starters go against backups in preseason. The first 4 games should give us a much better idea about this OL. Even though I do expect the OL and the entire team to grow and get better as the season goes along.
Click to expand...
that schedule early on is very hard
 
Mach2

Mach2

Never go full Colin Cowherd........
Moderator
Club Member
Joined
Jun 10, 2018
Messages
17,764
Reaction score
41,147
Age
58
Location
My own little world
Feverdream said:
We are running a scheme that requires our Linemen to have quick feet and to seamlessly get to certain spots on the field. This is not a smashmouth system that requires our guys to dominate one on one.

If you hear McD say something like "Lineman X hit his mark" just interpret that as, "This guy is my starter". This is a system based running attack and that is NOT THE SAME as a 'run-first team'. That idea needs to die.
Click to expand...
Good explanation. I've been trying to dispel this run first mindset for weeks to little avail. That concise phrasing is better than any of my long-winded attempts.
 
tay0365

tay0365

Super Donator
Club Member
Joined
May 18, 2004
Messages
17,860
Reaction score
15,800
Location
NJ
traptses said:
Didn’t hear one thing about Tua, but good analysis regardless
Click to expand...

Yeah, took a quick look then had to go somewhere quickly, so I went with what the the title was, thought something about Tua would come up later. Hope it was not misleading, stlill informative.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top Bottom