Brian Baldinger's thoughts

The Eagles didn't play any of their defensive starters on what some people think will be one of the better defenses in the NFC. So as much as it was great to see the Dolphins offense explode against the Eagles defense last night, it has to be viewed with a grain of salt.
I fully expect the Dolphins offense to be much better in 2022 than it was under the Flores regime. Yet it is still hard to know how effective the OL will be once the regular season begins and they are no longer playing against backup players or players who are no longer in the NFL.
My hope is the OL will be much improved but it is always hard to know exactly what you have when starters go against backups in preseason. The first 4 games should give us a much better idea about this OL. Even though I do expect the OL and the entire team to grow and get better as the season goes along.
My hope is the OL will be much improved but it is always hard to know exactly what you have when starters go against backups in preseason. The first 4 games should give us a much better idea about this OL. Even though I do expect the OL and the entire team to grow and get better as the season goes along.

that schedule early on is very hard
Good explanation. I've been trying to dispel this run first mindset for weeks to little avail. That concise phrasing is better than any of my long-winded attempts.We are running a scheme that requires our Linemen to have quick feet and to seamlessly get to certain spots on the field. This is not a smashmouth system that requires our guys to dominate one on one.
If you hear McD say something like "Lineman X hit his mark" just interpret that as, "This guy is my starter". This is a system based running attack and that is NOT THE SAME as a 'run-first team'. That idea needs to die.
If they can go 2-2 or 3-1 during that brutal stretch I will be extremely happy.
Didn’t hear one thing about Tua, but good analysis regardless