Brian Flores “concerned” about the Dolphins defense

Brian Flores "concerned" about the Dolphins defense - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said this week that there would be no way for his defense to confuse Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady because Brady’s seen everything there is to see in football. The defense went out of its way to prove Flores right on Sunday. Brady threw for 411 yards and five...
So Flores defense is all about confusing the opposing QB…if he can’t do that to veteran qbs (like Brady) he’s at a loss and don’t know what to do?
 
No way to confuse Brady! You knock him into next week.......that will confuse anybody!

What a statement that is from the head coach.
 
He should be concerned about his dumbass self. Stop being so damn stubborn and fix the problem from within yourself, because that's where it starts.
 
No way to confuse Brady! You knock him into next week.......that will confuse anybody!

What a statement that is from the head coach.
It’s like he’s like we can’t confuse Brady (which apparently they determined before the game even started) they just like didn’t know what to do lol
 
