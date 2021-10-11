Dolph N.Fan
Brian Flores "concerned" about the Dolphins defense - ProFootballTalk
Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said this week that there would be no way for his defense to confuse Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady because Brady’s seen everything there is to see in football. The defense went out of its way to prove Flores right on Sunday. Brady threw for 411 yards and five...
profootballtalk.nbcsports.com
So Flores defense is all about confusing the opposing QB…if he can’t do that to veteran qbs (like Brady) he’s at a loss and don’t know what to do?